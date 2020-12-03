Clarkdale’s Robinson and Wilson sign college LOI to play soccer
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -For high school athletes, one of the greatest joys comes from being able to continue playing the sport they love at the collegiate level.
Monday morning Clarkdale’s Brooke Robinson and Laikyn Wilson accomplished that dream by signing their college letter of intent to play soccer on the collegiate level.
Robinson will be heading to East Central Community college next fall. She is a three-time defensive player of the year, four-time 1st team all has played in the Central Mississippi and MAC all-star games.
Wilson will be staying locally and heading to Meridian Community College. She is a four-time 2nd team all-district winner.
