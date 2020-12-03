Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: MSDH reports over 2,000 new cases for second straight day

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,168 new cases, 28 new deaths and 188...
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,168 new cases, 28 new deaths and 188 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(MGN Online)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 159,036. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,168 new cases, 28 new deaths and 188 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

So far, 3,879 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke956539327
Kemper49318419
Lauderdale372714732479
Neshoba231112216846
Newton1121294710
Wayne1249245910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power plant in Kemper County
Fire at Kemper County power plant under investigation
LaDarius Spivey Recognized
Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 2, 2020
Source: MGN
Former Scott County employee arrested
Meridian police are still searching for Derricus Graham, 15,
Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect

Latest News

Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence
Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage says all in-person worship in the Episcopal Diocese in Mississippi and...
Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi calls to suspend all in-person worship