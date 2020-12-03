COVID-19 in Mississippi: MSDH reports over 2,000 new cases for second straight day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 159,036. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,168 new cases, 28 new deaths and 188 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

So far, 3,879 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 956 53 93 27 Kemper 493 18 41 9 Lauderdale 3727 147 324 79 Neshoba 2311 122 168 46 Newton 1121 29 47 10 Wayne 1249 24 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

