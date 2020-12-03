Downtown Meridian building on condemned list

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An abandoned building in downtown Meridian used by vagrants and criminals is now on the city’s condemned property list.

The red building on Front Street and 25th Avenue is dangerous, a public health hazard and an eyesore. The building no longer has a front door. Several windows are either broken or missing.

The red building on Front Street and 25th Avenue has been condemned but still stands. (WTOK)

Vagrants, drug addicts and transients use the property as an illegal hangout and a place to sleep. Clothes, trash and old furniture litter the first floor of the building.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the owners of the building were sent a 30-day notice of violation which states the property is unsafe. The city has yet to receive a response.

“There are several things that deem a building unsafe,” Carmichael said. “It could be the structure piece of it. It could be that there’s activity that doesn’t need to be going on.”

The city will hold a public hearing soon which will allow the owners one more chance to comply with the order. If the owners don’t respond, potential buyers will be able to bid on the property before the old building is torn down.

This building is one of about 70 other properties on the city of Meridian’s condemned list.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.