Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi calls to suspend all in-person worship

Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage says all in-person worship in the Episcopal Diocese in Mississippi and gatherings at its churches are suspended.(WVLT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi is calling for all in-person church services to stop. It comes as COVID-19 cases in Mississippi have hit record highs this week.

The Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage cited State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ recommendation against all social gatherings in the state, which also includes in-person church services.

Thus, Seage says all in-person worship in the Episcopal Diocese in Mississippi and all other in-person gatherings at their churches are suspended.

Funeral services should only involve close family members and they must be masked and socially distanced.

“I continue to encourage clergy to use social media and other technology to broadcast worship services to church members and virtual visitors,” he wrote.

He called the decision heartbreaking but necessary.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

