Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion

Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a traffic ticket.(Madison County Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian police officer, Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to one count of federal extortion under color of right.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said Benamon pulled over a driver in April 2020 and solicited and received from the driver a cash payment in exchange for not issuing the driver a ticket.

“There is almost no greater threat to our society than when public servants, especially law enforcement, betray the trust of the people and abuse their authority for their own personal gain.,’ said Hurst. “Bringing corrupt officials to justice is one of the highest priorities of this office, and we will continue to ensure that the public is protected and that criminals answer for their crimes.”

Benamon was indicted by a federal grand jury July 28, 2019, charging him with two counts of extortion under color of right, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1951(a).

Sentencing has been set for Mar. 3, 2021, before Judge Jordan in Jackson. Benamon faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Special agents with the FBI’s Jackson Division and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office investigated the case.

