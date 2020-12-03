Advertisement

Ho, ho — Whoa! Virus keeping most Santas at a distance

Christmas cheer during a pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions.

Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

That has Santas this year wearing masks and face shields, sitting behind glass or visiting with children online.

One thing few are doing: putting children on their laps for face-to-face conversations.

The pandemic is hurting many Santas — not only financially with reduced performances, but emotionally.

The men who portray St. Nick say they like bringing joy to children.

That’s harder to do from a distance.

