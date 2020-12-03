Advertisement

Meridian Christmas parade changes

Merry Meridian Christmas Parade.
Merry Meridian Christmas Parade.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Christmas parade is still set for this Saturday, but some changes are being made to the annual event to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Percy Bland said there are usually 80 to 90 parade participants, but only around 27 will be allowed in this year’s parade. The city encourages families to distance themselves from other parade watchers and wants everyone to wear a mask.

Bland said he’s excited about the parade, but wants residents to remain safe.

“There’s always risks involved when you leave your house,” said Bland “At the same time, this Christmas parade, with it being modified the way it is, we feel like we can do things as safely as we possibly can.”

The parade will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Todd Tilghman will be the grand marshal.

The route will start on 25th Avenue and end at the post office on 22nd Avenue.

