Advertisement

Merry Meridian Christmas Parade Saturday

The city of Meridian’s 2020 Merry Meridian Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m....
The city of Meridian’s 2020 Merry Meridian Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in downtown Meridian.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian’s 2020 Merry Meridian Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in downtown Meridian.

This year’s theme is “Holiday Parade of Heroes” and features dozens of holiday-inspired entries including the city trolley, Miss Hospitality Pageant winners, festive floats, local car clubs and much more.

All participants and attendees are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Line-up begins at 3 p.m. on 25th Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets. The route may be a bit different from some previous parades.

The city invites parade viewers to shop and dine in downtown Meridian before and after the event.

For more information, call 601-485-1998, or visit meridianms.org.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power plant in Kemper County
Fire at Kemper County power plant under investigation
LaDarius Spivey Recognized
Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 2, 2020
Source: MGN
Former Scott County employee arrested
Meridian police are still searching for Derricus Graham, 15,
Meridian police still searching for capital murder suspect

Latest News

Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage says all in-person worship in the Episcopal Diocese in Mississippi and...
Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi calls to suspend all in-person worship
Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion
Amy Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection to the investigation of a baby's death at...
Woman charged with manslaughter after infant dies at Oxford day care
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,168 new cases, 28 new deaths and 188...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: MSDH reports over 2,000 new cases for second straight day