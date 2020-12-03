Merry Meridian Christmas Parade Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian’s 2020 Merry Meridian Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in downtown Meridian.

This year’s theme is “Holiday Parade of Heroes” and features dozens of holiday-inspired entries including the city trolley, Miss Hospitality Pageant winners, festive floats, local car clubs and much more.

All participants and attendees are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Line-up begins at 3 p.m. on 25th Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets. The route may be a bit different from some previous parades.

The city invites parade viewers to shop and dine in downtown Meridian before and after the event.

For more information, call 601-485-1998, or visit meridianms.org.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.