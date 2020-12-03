Mrs. Marguerite Graham Richardson

Private family graveside service for Marguerite Graham Richardson will be held Sunday, December 6 th, 2020, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Marguerite Richardson, age 92, died peacefully at Anderson Regional Hospital on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Marguerite was born and reared in Decatur, Mississippi where she was a faithful member of Clarke Venable Baptist Church. As a teenager she collected tickets at the Decatur Movie Theatre for a nickel a night. In 1946, she met and married the love of her life, John Charles Richardson, of Neshoba. They resided in Jackson for the next 44 years. During this time, she developed a love of service to Veterans. She worked for the Disabled American Veterans for many years, served as State Commander of the D.A.V. auxiliary and ultimately created the Patient Representative Program at the VAMC in Jackson at the request of the Director of the hospital. She retired from the VAMC at 62 and moved to Meridian. In Meridian, her love of service continued with daily volunteering for the American Red Cross and Andersons Hospital. She doted on her two grandchildren, Brice and Camille. Marguerite loved people and life. She will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include her son, Dr. Rodney Richardson; grandchildren, Brice and Camille Richardson, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clark Graham and Nora Brand Graham; her husband, John Charles Richardson; and four sisters, Lucille, Lorene, Mable, and Margie.

Pallbearers will be Kim Richardson, Judge Samac Richardson, Dr. David Richardson, Dr. Randy Richardson, Dr. Chaz Richardson, Brice Richardson, Dr. Carroll Price, and Jeffrey Viverette.

