Rain falls tonight, exits Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front brought a surge of warmth ahead of it. We will become colder after the cold front passes. The transition from the brief warming to the cooling will become rainy Thursday night and Friday morning.

Timing The Rain

Rain will begin moving into our western areas including Philadelphia, Louisville, Union, Decatur, Newton, and nearby areas between 8 PM and 10 PM. That rain will spread eastward through the night and fall through the night. It will fade to an end from 6 AM through 9 AM Friday. Then the clouds will follow, and the sun will return Friday afternoon even as some clouds linger.

Temperatures Changes

Temperatures will also do some ups and downs. Ahead of the cold front, we’re warming. We experienced that during the day Thursday, and Thursday night will be warmer than any night this week. Lows by Friday morning will be near 47 degrees. Friday’s high will be near 56 degrees - cooler than Thursday. Morning lows will drop back to the low-to-mid 30s starting Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will generally be in the 50s.

Looking Ahead

There’s no strong sign of rain in the next week after the rain ends on Friday morning. Long-range forecasts show overall dry conditions for the next ten days with temperatures trending back above normal. Beyond ten days, starting around late week the week before Christmas, temperatures could start trending down and precipitation could start trending up.

