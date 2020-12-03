Advertisement

Residents react to Newton mask mandate

Newton residents wearing masks.
Newton residents wearing masks.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton joins the growing list of cities with mask mandates.

Residents will be required to wear a mask in public starting Friday at 8 am. The board of aldermen unanimously passed the mandate on Tuesday.

Senator Tyler McCaughan of District 31 said he believes the mandate was necessary.

“We know people that’ve passed away from this virus, and if that’s not enough to convince you just to wear a mask in your daily life, then I don’t know what is,” said McCaughn.

Resident James Jones said the virus is hitting close to home, so he’s pleased with the city’s decision.

“I would rather wear the mask and do the things to potentially keep myself safe and others,” said Jones. “When I refuse to wear a mask that’s saying I don’t really believe it’s true, but all the deaths prove that it’s real.”

The state health department reports 1,105 identified cases in the county since the pandemic started.

