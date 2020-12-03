Funeral services for Retired Police Lieutenant Robert L. Tinsley III will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Tommy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ret. Lt. Robert L. Tinsley III passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at North Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Robert served the Meridian Police Department for nearly 43 years. His favorite pastime was riding his customized Harley-Davidson trike.

Robert is survived by his wife, Becky Tinsley; his children, Brittney McPhail and Colton Tinsley (Sara); his grandchildren, Hannah and Maddie; and his brother, Dick Tinsley (Sue).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Tinsley, as well as a twin brother, Joe Tinsley.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

