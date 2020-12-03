Showers arrive today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to another chilly start; however, it is a lot warmer than where we have been compared to the past couple of days. Thursday morning temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-30s. There is a chance of a stray shower in the morning, but most of the rain will fall today during the afternoon hours. A wash-out is not expected, but be sure to keep that rain gear handy throughout the day. Winds will be breezy today and could gust as high as 20 mph at times.

Showers will continue to be possible into the overnight hours. Rain chances will begin to decrease throughout our Friday morning hours and we should be all dry by the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low-60s on Thursday and then the mid-50s on Friday. Clouds will decrease heading into the late afternoon hours on Friday.

The weekend will be dry, with highs in the upper-50s on both weekend days. Morning lows will hover right at or just above the freezing mark. Morning lows will likely dip below freezing for many of us by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. We will continue to stay dry heading into the next work week. High temperatures will slowly climb during this time frame, with highs in the mid-50s, upper-50s, and low-60s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.

