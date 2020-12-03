Advertisement

Woman charged with manslaughter after infant dies at Oxford day care

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old is charged with manslaughter in connection to an investigation at an Oxford day care.

Amy Rogers, a day care worker, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the investigation at Mother Goose.

Last month, the Mississippi State Department of Health ordered the facility to suspend its services following the death of an 8-week-old.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs signed the order and said, “The facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility.”

It’s unclear how the child died.

Rogers is charged with culpable negligence manslaughter.

A Lafayette County judge set her bond at $50,000.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

