Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion
Abandoned building on Front Street.
Downtown Meridian building on condemned list
LaDarius Spivey Recognized
Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol
Merry Meridian Christmas Parade.
Meridian Christmas parade changes
A police officer was hurt in a crash in downtown Meridian
Meridian police officer hurt in crash

Latest News

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
Gripped by surging pandemic, US employers cut back on hiring
After 38 years, Baby Jane, also called Delta Dawn, has been identified as 18-month old Alisha...
Delta Dawn and her mother identified as Missouri woman, child missing since 1982
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens prepare for COVID vaccines