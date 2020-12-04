Chilly Friday leads to a pleasant Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We’ve seen a good amount of rainfall overnight, and that rain will be tapering off from west to east throughout the morning hours. We’ll be dry by the afternoon and clouds will also begin to decrease during the afternoon hours. Some locations may not see the clouds move away before sunset, but other places will see lots of sunshine by the mid-afternoon hours.

Friday will be chilly with highs in the mid-50s and windy conditions. Sustained winds will be around 8-12 mph, but winds could occasionally gust up to 20 mph. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with a chance of patchy fog developing after midnight and through 9 a.m. Saturday. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid-30s. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Saturday with high temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. It will also be less windy on Saturday than compared to Friday.

A weak cold front will push through our area on Sunday and bring with it a chance of isolated showers. A wash-out is certainly not expected, but keep the rain gear handy if you have any outdoor activities planned. This system will usher in slightly cooler air for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid-50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Tuesday with morning lows in the low-30s and highs in the mid-50s. We’ll warm back into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.