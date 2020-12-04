Advertisement

Chilly Friday leads to a pleasant Saturday

7-Day Forecast Dec 4 -10
7-Day Forecast Dec 4 -10(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We’ve seen a good amount of rainfall overnight, and that rain will be tapering off from west to east throughout the morning hours. We’ll be dry by the afternoon and clouds will also begin to decrease during the afternoon hours. Some locations may not see the clouds move away before sunset, but other places will see lots of sunshine by the mid-afternoon hours.

Friday will be chilly with highs in the mid-50s and windy conditions. Sustained winds will be around 8-12 mph, but winds could occasionally gust up to 20 mph. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with a chance of patchy fog developing after midnight and through 9 a.m. Saturday. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid-30s. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Saturday with high temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. It will also be less windy on Saturday than compared to Friday.

A weak cold front will push through our area on Sunday and bring with it a chance of isolated showers. A wash-out is certainly not expected, but keep the rain gear handy if you have any outdoor activities planned. This system will usher in slightly cooler air for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid-50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Tuesday with morning lows in the low-30s and highs in the mid-50s. We’ll warm back into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion
Abandoned building on Front Street.
Downtown Meridian building on condemned list
LaDarius Spivey Recognized
Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol
Merry Meridian Christmas Parade.
Meridian Christmas parade changes
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 3, 2020

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - December 4th, 2020
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - December 4th, 2020
Weather - December 3, 2020
Weather - December 3, 2020
If approved, the disaster declaration would unlock additional federal resources to supplement...
Miss. delegation requests federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Zeta
Brief bursts of heavy rain are possible as a cold front tracks through East Mississippi and...
Rain falls tonight, exits Friday