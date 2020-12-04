Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 4, 2020

Daily Docket 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEADDRESSCHARGE
JAQUALYN DARBY, 20022211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
BRITTANY L DUNNL, 1989HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
MAYLAYSIA WILLIAMS, 19982305 D ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JESSICA TUGGLE, 19802327 WHITAKER RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
DEVON OLIVER,5126 STINSON CEMETARY RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DEREK FOX, 19785815 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:41 AM on December 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Ash Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:12 AM on December 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

