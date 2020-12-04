City of Meridian Arrest Report December 4, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAME ADDRESS CHARGE JAQUALYN DARBY, 2002 2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS SIMPLE ASSAULT BRITTANY L DUNNL, 1989 HOMELESS SHOPLIFTING MAYLAYSIA WILLIAMS, 1998 2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS DISORDERLY CONDUCT JESSICA TUGGLE, 1980 2327 WHITAKER RD MERIDIAN, MS DUI OTHER DEVON OLIVER, 5126 STINSON CEMETARY RD MERIDIAN, MS DUI REFUSAL;

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE DEREK FOX, 1978 5815 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:41 AM on December 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Ash Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:12 AM on December 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

