City of Meridian Arrest Report December 4, 2020
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JAQUALYN DARBY, 2002
|2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|BRITTANY L DUNNL, 1989
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MAYLAYSIA WILLIAMS, 1998
|2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JESSICA TUGGLE, 1980
|2327 WHITAKER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DEVON OLIVER,
|5126 STINSON CEMETARY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|DEREK FOX, 1978
|5815 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:41 AM on December 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of Ash Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:12 AM on December 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
