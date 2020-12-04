County Road 11: Southern Pipe & Supply

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the fourth time in five years, Southern Pipe & Supply has been named to the Top 100 Best Medium-Sized companies to work for in the United States by Fortune Magazine. To be considered for the honor, companies must submit an application documenting over 200 data points describing their human resource programs and practices and the award is giving based on anonymous feedback from employees.

“We totally work from a strategy with our people of letting them be themselves,” said Ron Black, Director of Human Resources. “We don’t try and tell everyone how to do their jobs. We don’t tell them how to act. We want them to be themselves. We want them to think and to be creative and to figure out the best way to do things. For people that love challenges, that’s what drives them. That’s what motivates them.”

Southern Pipe & Supply has been a part of this community for generations. Brothers Meyer and Sammie Davidson joined the business their father had started and officially changed the name to Southern Pipe & Supply in 1938. Since then, t he third and fourth generation of Davidsons, Marty and Jay, have carried on the family legacy which no has 115 locations throughout seven Southeast states. But what’s the secret behind the success? Most say it’s the nearly 1,000 employees, or “family members” as they are known.

“What we’re really looking for is people with a lot of personality, gregarious. They like being around people and like being engage with people. They have an entrepreneurial spirit.”

Southern Pipe & Supply. From meager beginnings to one of the largest wholesalers of plumbing, heating and a.c. and waterworks materials in the Southeast. Their secret, if there is one? Treating employees like family members. It’s worked for generations.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.