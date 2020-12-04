COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 161,516. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths and 194 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

So far, 3,916 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 969 54 93 27 Kemper 500 19 41 9 Lauderdale 3754 149 326 79 Neshoba 2333 124 169 48 Newton 1149 29 47 10 Wayne 1274 24 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

