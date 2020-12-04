Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths and 194...
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths and 194 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 161,516. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths and 194 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

So far, 3,916 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke969549327
Kemper50019419
Lauderdale375414932679
Neshoba233312416948
Newton1149294710
Wayne1274245910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion
Abandoned building on Front Street.
Downtown Meridian building on condemned list
LaDarius Spivey Recognized
Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol
Merry Meridian Christmas Parade.
Meridian Christmas parade changes
A police officer was hurt in a crash in downtown Meridian
Meridian police officer hurt in crash

Latest News

Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy
The mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, told people to stay home in a video taken from where he was...
Leaders ignore their own advice on COVID-19 protocols
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order