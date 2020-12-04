Advertisement

COVID surge affects local hospitals

(Hospitals in Meridian are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The holidays are usually a time that brings family and friends together, but that most likely won’t be the case for many this year.

COVID-19 cases have increased across the state, with more counties being added to Governor Reeves mask mandate list daily.

The spike is no different for Lauderdale County.

Chief Medical Officers Dr. Keith Everett with Anderson Regional Medical Center and Dr. Fred Duggan with Rush Health Systems say the surge isn’t as bad as it was in the spring, but that could change quickly.

“We’re very concerned that we’re going to see that shortly the way we’re seeing the trend at the present time. In the last one to two weeks, we have definitely seen an upsurge in the number of patients testing positive, and the number of patients requiring hospitalizations due to complications and medical problems related to having COVID,” says Everett.

“Interestingly enough we really got hit in April, the hardest of anytime, and we haven’t reached that at this point. In August that second surge wasn’t so bad, but this one I think is going to continue to get worse. Right now, we’re handling it very well. The thing that’s taxed is personnel. These people have been doing this for 8 to 9 months and they’re tired, so that will be a big issue,” says Duggan.

Both hospitals say they have completed paperwork and have been in contact with the FDA for vaccination distribution when it becomes available.

