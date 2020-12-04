Advertisement

Giuliani in Georgia over Trump election dispute

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit in Atlanta to contest the Georgia election results.
By WRDW Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
