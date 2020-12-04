Increase in vandalism downtown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alleys, abandoned buildings and trains have all been tagged with graffiti in downtown Meridian. The Meridian Police Department is now reinforcing charges for vandalism.

People will be charged with malicious mischief if caught vandalizing public or private property. The minimum charge for vandalism is $229. A judge can choose to raise the price of the fine at their discretion.

Community Development Director, Laura Carmichael says graffiti in downtown Meridian is an on-going issue. The city is working to clean it up as soon as possible. “It’s not gang related. I’d like to say it’s maybe people expressing their creative freedom.” Carmichael said. “But unfortunately, it does impact the look of a downtown area.”

David McQueen, the downtown officer says MPD is trying to get the issue under control. “We are trying to get the buildings cleaned up and stop the graffiti. And the city is also installing cameras. So, if they are doing it, they will get caught,” McQueen said.

MPD believes young adults are tagging the graffiti in downtown Meridian. Carmichael asks the community to call MPD if they see someone vandalizing property.

