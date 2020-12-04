Advertisement

Marty Stuart, Connie Smith grand marshals of Philly Christmas parade

The Philadelphia Christmas Parade is Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. in downtown Philadelphia. (Photo...
The Philadelphia Christmas Parade is Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. in downtown Philadelphia. (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Country Music Hall of Fame members Marty Stuart and Connie Smith will serve as grand marshals for the Philadelphia Christmas Parade Monday, Dec. 7, in downtown. It starts at 6 p.m.

They will ride in a fully restored, highly customized, cornflower blue-sparkle paisley 1965 Ford Econoline pickup with mag wheels. The vehicle is themed as a psychedelic surf wagon. Its paint scheme was taken from a 1968 Fender Telecaster guitar owned by Stuart.

The Econoline, as well as a jet black 1961 Cushman Truckster emblazoned with a Congress of Country Music logo, was recently delivered to Philadelphia as gifts to Marty Stuart for his Congress of Country Music. The donation came from supporters of the Congress of Country Music, Dave and Boots Wright of Ocala, Florida.

Construction of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, which incorporates the historic Ellis Theater, is well underway in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia.

The Congress will house Stuart’s collection of over 20,000 country music artifacts, the largest private collection of its kind in the world. It will also be a concert venue and educational center.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion
Abandoned building on Front Street.
Downtown Meridian building on condemned list
LaDarius Spivey Recognized
Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol
Merry Meridian Christmas Parade.
Meridian Christmas parade changes
A police officer was hurt in a crash in downtown Meridian
Meridian police officer hurt in crash

Latest News

After 38 years, Baby Jane, also called Delta Dawn, has been identified as 18-month old Alisha...
Delta Dawn and her mother identified as Missouri woman, child missing since 1982
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths and 194...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,480 new cases, 37 new deaths reported by health dept.
A police officer was hurt in a crash in downtown Meridian
Meridian police officer hurt in crash
7-Day Forecast Dec 4 -10
Chilly Friday leads to a pleasant Saturday