Marty Stuart, Connie Smith grand marshals of Philly Christmas parade

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Country Music Hall of Fame members Marty Stuart and Connie Smith will serve as grand marshals for the Philadelphia Christmas Parade Monday, Dec. 7, in downtown. It starts at 6 p.m.

They will ride in a fully restored, highly customized, cornflower blue-sparkle paisley 1965 Ford Econoline pickup with mag wheels. The vehicle is themed as a psychedelic surf wagon. Its paint scheme was taken from a 1968 Fender Telecaster guitar owned by Stuart.

The Econoline, as well as a jet black 1961 Cushman Truckster emblazoned with a Congress of Country Music logo, was recently delivered to Philadelphia as gifts to Marty Stuart for his Congress of Country Music. The donation came from supporters of the Congress of Country Music, Dave and Boots Wright of Ocala, Florida.

Construction of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, which incorporates the historic Ellis Theater, is well underway in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia.

The Congress will house Stuart’s collection of over 20,000 country music artifacts, the largest private collection of its kind in the world. It will also be a concert venue and educational center.

