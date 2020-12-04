Meridian police officer hurt in crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A Meridian police officer was hurt in a crash while responding to a burglary call Friday morning.

The collision happened on the 22nd Avenue bridge near Front Street in downtown Meridian. The officer was heading northbound when the accident happened.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. Operations Commander Lt. William Brunelle said the officer broke his collarbone.

The crash is under investigation.

