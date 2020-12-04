Advertisement

Meridian police officer hurt in crash

By Pat Peterson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A Meridian police officer was hurt in a crash while responding to a burglary call Friday morning.

The collision happened on the 22nd Avenue bridge near Front Street in downtown Meridian. The officer was heading northbound when the accident happened.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. Operations Commander Lt. William Brunelle said the officer broke his collarbone.

The crash is under investigation.

