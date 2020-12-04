Advertisement

Miss. delegation requests federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Zeta

If approved, the disaster declaration would unlock additional federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts.(WHNS)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - The Mississippi congressional delegation sent a letter to President Donald Trump Thursday, urging him to approve Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Zeta.

The delegation said damage from the Oct. 28 storm strained an already stressed emergency response capability in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. If approved, the disaster declaration would unlock additional federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts.

The delegation, Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Representatives Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., referenced initial damage reports indicating two confirmed deaths and at least 135 injuries.

The state has also reported at least $79 million in damage to public infrastructure and more than $10 million in damage to homes and businesses.

Storm surge levels reached eight feet in some counties and spanned the entire Mississippi coastline. More than 200,000 Mississippians reported power outages across 38 counties, and many did not regain power for more than a week.

