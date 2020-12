Mr. Howard Gordon & Mrs. Lavonne Gordon

Graveside services for Mr. Howard Gordon will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Union Chapel Cemetery, Louisville, MS at 12:00 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Gordon, 71, of Meridian, who died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rush Hospital. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Graveside services for Mrs. Lavonne Gordon will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Union Chapel Cemetery, Louisville, MS at 12:00 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Gordon, 73, of Meridian, who died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

