Mr. Steven Smith

Mr. Stephen Smith, 47, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after a stroke.

Stephen was born February 12, 1973 in Savannah, Georgia to Danny and Regina Smith. He was the owner of Dronescape Imagery, an aerial photography business. “BIG STEVE” was an avid softball player, known for hitting massive home runs. He also enjoyed playing golf with his father, neither playing very well, however, and helping “Mr. Callaway’s stock prices” with their number of lost golf balls. Steve was also an accomplished sport drone flyer. One of his favorite things to do was fly mini drones with his good friend, Jim Williams. He enjoyed online gaming with numerous friends across the world and watching The Three Stooges with his father. He loved spending time with his daughters – especially when Alannah was cooking and Lorna was painting and drawing.

Stephen is survived by his daughters, Alannah Smith and Lorna Smith; and son, Nathan Thompson; his parents, Danny and Regina Smith; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Sylvia Kynerd, and Tommie Jean Smith.

