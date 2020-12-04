Funeral services for Mrs. Debbie Lynn Hawkins Miles will begin at 11:00 am Monday, December 7, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church with the Reverends Dr. Keith Grubbs and Dr. Michael Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Miles, 68, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Debbie grew up in East End and was actively involved at Eastview Baptist Church where she made lifelong friendships. She graduated from Meridian High School in 1970 and married her high school sweetheart, Danny, at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Her work career included two nursing homes, Meridian Nursing Center and Broadmoor Healthcare Center for 35 years. She formed special bonds with coworkers, residents, and residents’ families. For 46 years, Debbie enjoyed serving with fellow believers at Midway Baptist Church in many areas of ministry. Her favorite ministry was sending cards and special notes of encouragement to others. One of her greatest joys was serving her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her immediate family and extended family. Debbie was honored to tell others about her love for her family, friends, and especially her Lord Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Debbie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Danny Ray Miles; daughters, Dr. Stephanie Cooper (Lonny) and Danielle McAlister (Bryan). Her grandchildren, Miles McAlister, D.D. Cooper, Madison Cooper, Caleb McAlister, and Brynlee McAlister. Brothers Butch Hawkins (Sue) and Kendall Hawkins (Susan) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Miles is preceded in death by her parents, D.D. and Gloria Hawkins; and one brother, Randy Hawkins.

The family requests contributions be made as memorials to Midway Baptist Church Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Davy Jones, Richard Knox, Walter Ridinger, Ernie Sloan, Flint Tedder, and Dewayne Sosebee. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lonny Cooper, Bryan McAlister, Miles McAlister, D.D. Cooper, and Caleb McAlister.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Miles family will receive guests from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, December 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing are required to attend all services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721