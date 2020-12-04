Graveside services for Mrs. Marlon Koon, 75, of Edna will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Pennington with Bro. Jimmy Andrews officiating.

Marlon Koon, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother (Nanny), was born in Needham, Alabama on March 3, 1945. She passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Woodhaven Manor in Demopolis, Alabama.

She had ten sisters and two brothers, two children, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Marlon was a homemaker and loved to garden, tend her many beautiful flowers, watch wildlife and care for her family. She was a beautiful lady and enjoyed anything outdoors. Marlon loved and protected her family fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Doggett and Rena Mae Todd Doggett; her sisters, Louise Doggett Adams, Edna “Sis” Doggett Harris, Estelle Doggett Boles, Bernice Doggett Arrington, and Deloris Doggett Gunn; her infant sisters, Lennie Vee and Johnnie Mae Doggett; infant grandson, Matthew Webb, and her husband and best friend, Charles J. Koon.

Marlon is survived by her children, Kenneth R. Koon and Sherry Phillips (Charles), her grandchildren, Chase and Erin Webb, Dillon Webb and Hunter Webb, her great grandchildren, Cade and Cory Webb, her siblings, Vennie Lee Doggett McIlwain, Shirley Doggett Patrick, Carolyn Doggett Cooper (William Earl), Ann Doggett, Willie Earl Doggett, Jr. (Arlene), Nelda Gay Doggett Cessna, and James Edward Doggett (Peggy); sister-in-laws, Ann Koon Hart (Billy), Jane Koon Irby, Sue Smith, and Karen Knighton (Gerod); and brother-in-law, Henry Arrington.

She will be greatly missed by those she has left behind.

Pallbearers: Chase Webb, Dillon Webb, Hunter Webb, Ryan Webb, Tracy Skelton, Matt Dohlbear, and J.D. Norton.

