Northside Church to launch 100 balloons for COVID-19 patients

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This Sunday morning at 10:30 will be a ‘Day of Solidarity’ at Northside Church.

The church will be launching 100 balloons for those who have passed away from COVID-19, those who are currently battling it, and those who have survived it. Attendees will be able to sit in their cars or stand in the parking lot to launch the balloons. Pastor Gary Houston says this event will be a time of celebration and prayer.

“Just encouraging our community to hang in there, stay in faith, stay in hope, and we’re not in this alone, we’re in this together,” Houston said.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be given out.

