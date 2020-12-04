Advertisement

Pence comes to Georgia Friday, Trump visits Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence visits Georgia to bolster the campaigns of Senate Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Vice President Mike Pence visits Georgia to bolster the campaigns of Senate Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.(KOLO-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is trying to help Republicans project a unified front in two high-stakes Senate runoffs as he campaigns in Georgia Friday. The outcome of the Senate races will determine which party controls the Senate in January. President Donald Trump is visiting the state Saturday.

The vice president is campaigning Friday with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The president’s His visit comes as some Trump supporters remain angry at Georgia Republican officials who certified Biden’s victory in the state.

