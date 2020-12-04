Rebate check presented to Lauderdale County School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A COVID-19 related rebate check was presented to the Lauderdale County School District Friday.

John Morgan Mims with the Insurance Center in Meridian presented the check. The stay-at-home orders issued last spring led to the district dropping some insurance coverage for school buses because they were not in use every day. The Insurance Center was able to secure a refund for the district for those losses.

“This is one of those small silver linings that comes out of a bad a situation, so we we’re able to reduce some of our costs last spring from the closures,” said Dr. John-Mark Cain, the superintendent for the Lauderdale County School District.

The rebate check was worth $26,390.

