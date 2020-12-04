Residents share opinions on vaccination

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Health officials hope a vaccine will lead to a breakthrough, as COVID cases limit resources for health care facilities across the U.S.

The CDC said a vaccine could be ready for distribution by the end of 2020. Pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are already preparing to offer vaccines once there is FDA approval.

We spoke with residents who share if they are willing to take the vaccine once it’s accessible for everyone.

“I really don’t understand why people wouldn’t take the vaccine. Right now, we’re in a moment of despair,” said Mo Williams. “I see it can’t get no worse.”

Resident Danny Flint said he doesn’t plan to be vaccinated anytime soon.

“I don’t believe I would. One reason is because it’s still in an early stage and you don’t know exactly the effects that are going to take place on down the road,” said Flint.

Some people are still on the fence about the upcoming vaccine like Camryn Brewer.

“I don’t really know for sure if I would or if I wouldn’t. I would have to do more research to find out some more things before I could make a definite decision,” said Brewer.

Health care workers and at-risk citizens are expected to have initial access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.