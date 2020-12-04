Advertisement

SEC announces updated football schedule

SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.(Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Southeastern Conference has announced an updated schedule for football games to be played on December 12 and December 19. This update is because of postponements during the 2020 season due to the corona virus pandemic.

SEC football schedule Saturday, December 12

Alabama at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

LSU at Florida

Georgia at Missouri

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

SEC football schedule Saturday, December 19

Missouri at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at LSU

Texas A&M at Tennessee *

Vanderbilt at Georgia #

SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 pm CT

*Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Texas A&M at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and Texas A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

#Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

