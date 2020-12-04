The weekend starts dry, then rain will arrive Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One cold front brought rain early Friday. That rain is gone, now another rain maker is set to arrive on Sunday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is in the early stages of development along the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas and northern Mexico. That developing system will intensify along the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday and track toward Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. The rain will likely be somewhat brief, and rainfall accumulation will not be all that exciting. Latest forecast data show rain arriving around noon Sunday. It will sweep through our area and exit by around 6-7 PM Sunday.

This Weekend

The better half of the weekend will be Saturday, but Sunday morning will be salvageable if you’re looking for a dry spell. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees. That follows a chilly morning low of 34 degrees. The weather looks perfect for the Meridian Christmas Parade on Saturday in Downtown Meridian. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with those periods of rain. The high will be near 56 degrees after a morning low of 39 degrees.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool to upper 30s and lower 40s through 10 PM, so jackets and coats are necessary if you’re going out this evening. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature will be near 34 degrees. Saturday will be sunny. We will warm to the upper 50s by noon. The high will be near 61 degrees, but we will spend most of the day in the 50s. By 4 PM, we’ll start cooling going into the evening. We will also start noticing some clouds building from the southwest as the sun goes down ahead of Sunday’s rain.

