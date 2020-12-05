Church gives away hams for the holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church held a drive-thru food giveaway to help spread joy throughout their community.

The New Vision House of God served nearly 200 people with a free holiday ham in its parking lot. Included in the giveaway was information about Am-Better health insurance. Organizers say their goal is to give back to the community as well as encourage them to maintain good health.

“Now you can qualify for health insurance on the marketplace through Magnolia. We cover a pre-existing condition. There are no help questions and there are no health questions. There’s a zero-dollar co-pay to your doctor’s office visit, $5 co-pay to your specialist. We’re going to cover you for your prescription drug.” Said Terry Dale, president of Dalcom Financial Group.

The event was a collaboration between Dalcom Financial Group, New Vision House of God and Magnolia Health.

