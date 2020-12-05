COVID-19 in Mississippi: 163,458 cases, 3,949 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 163,458.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 1,942 new cases and 33 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 3,949 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

