Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 163,458 cases, 3,949 deaths reported by health dept.

(KNOE)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 163,458.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 1,942 new cases and 33 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 3,949 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer was hurt in a crash in downtown Meridian
Meridian police officer hurt in crash
Two children are dead after a car accident near a Panama City Beach mini-golf course.
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 4, 2020
Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Gov. Reeves: ‘It’s a constant battle to try to figure out what is the right thing to do’
Gov. Reeves: ‘It’s a constant battle to try to figure out what is the right thing to do’
Northside Church to launch 100 balloons for COVID-19 patients
Northside Church to launch 100 balloons for COVID-19 patients
Rebate check presented to Lauderdale County School District
Rebate check presented to Lauderdale County School District