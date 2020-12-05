Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion
A police officer was hurt in a crash in downtown Meridian
Meridian police officer hurt in crash
Abandoned building on Front Street.
Downtown Meridian building on condemned list
LaDarius Spivey Recognized
Officer LaDarius Spivey recognized by Mississippi Highway Patrol
Merry Meridian Christmas Parade.
Meridian Christmas parade changes

Latest News

Northside Church to launch 100 balloons for COVID-19 patients
Northside Church to launch 100 balloons for COVID-19 patients
Rebate check presented to Lauderdale County School District
Rebate check presented to Lauderdale County School District
Increase in vandalism downtown
Increase in vandalism downtown
Residents share opinions on vaccination
Residents share opinions on vaccination
COVID surge affects local hospitals
COVID surge affects local hospitals