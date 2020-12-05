Gov. Reeves: ‘It’s a constant battle to try to figure out what is the right thing to do’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We sat down to talk with Governor Tate Reeves to talk about the state’s current status with COVID-19 and three straight days of more than 2,000 cases.

“I go to bed every night wondering what the number’s going to be,” said Reeves. “I wake up every morning wondering what the number’s going to be.”

Reeves has faced criticism for not taking more steps to stem the spread of the coronavirus. He’s repeatedly said he doesn’t believe any one thing is the answer or silver bullet. So, we asked: Is there a combination of things that we aren’t doing that we could?

“I don’t think that there is any combination of things that reduces the spread of the virus to a level that most of us would consider as acceptable,” added Reeves. “The fact is we’ve got a try to get the vast majority of people to participate in the things that we know that works.”

We also posed the question of whether there was any point over the course of the last week that the governor has looked at the data and said something’s just not working.

“When you ask the question is it not working, it’s certainly not working to be extent that any of us would like for it to which would drop the case numbers down to zero,” described Reeves. “But I do think it’s working compared to what the numbers otherwise would be if we didn’t do these little things and we didn’t have significant participation.”

As for more statewide orders, he says he doesn’t think you’ll ever convince everyone to avoid all social gathering and doesn’t think it’s a realistic ask for long periods of time.

“We got to make sure that anything we do that we do it in such a way that people can adhere to it,” noted Reeves. “Because when you ask people to do something that they don’t think is realistic and when you ask people to do something that they just can’t comply with, or maybe they quit complying with everything and I think we’ve got to guard against that.”

Reeves says it’s a constant battle to figure out what’s the right thing to do.

“Exceptionally challenging year,” reflected Reeves. “I feel like I’ve probably aged 25 years in the last 25 weeks dealing with some exceptionally difficult decisions but not only have I ever dealt with but no one in the countries ever dealt with.”

