Linden football wins program’s first state title

TUSCALOOSA, Miss. (WTOK) - This year’s Linden team did something no other team that came before them was able to achieve: Win a state championship.

The Patriots defeated Pickens County 32-8 to claim the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A Championship.

Travis Lockett, who is in his second season as Linden’s head coach, said the win is for the players on this year’s team.

“This is year five of me coaching and my second year as head coach, so I’ll hopefully be coaching for another 10, 15 years,” Lockett said. “But I told the kids this may be the only opportunity they have to win a championship and I told them to make the most of it.”

In 2019, the Patriots went 5-5 and lost two games against region opponents Maplesville and Isabella. They fell to Notasulga in the first round of the playoffs.

The Patriots had a complete 180 this season, going 6-0 in region play and beating 3A Hillcrest Evergreen and 2A Aliceville.

Even with the uncertainty and setbacks this season brought with COVID-19, Lockett said his team gave it their all every time they stepped on the field.

“The kids bought into it. They played every down, every play and every game like it could be their last,” Lockett said. “They did what they had to do and we ended up on top in the end which is where we planned on being in the beginning.”

Lockett said the team left Bryant-Denny Stadium late on Thursday and didn’t get back to Linden until almost midnight. But when the team arrived, the town was there to welcome back the champions.

“It felt like the entire town was there with signs and posters. Everyone was honking their horns and cheering,” Lockett said. “It shows how proud Linden is now that we have a state championship for the city and we’re so proud to have finally won it.”

The Patriots end the 2020 season with a state title and 15-0 record.

