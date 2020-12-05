Nick Saban credits plasma treatment for COVID-19 recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Coach Nick Saban has been cleared to travel with the Crimson Tide football team and he credits part of his recovery from COVID-19 to receiving convalescent plasma.

Plasma is like an energy drink for your immune system, giving it added power to fight things by using the best defenders.

As Coach Saban missed the Iron Bowl due to a positive COVID-19 test, he said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

He was tired and felt mild symptoms last week, but said on his weekly radio show Hey Coach with Eli Gold that he’s good to go, and he credits the plasma treatment he received.

“I’m feeling great man, I’m doing great,” said Coach Saban.

Saban told Eli Gold that he’s much better after quarantining and treatment.

“I don’t know if I told this, I had one of those IV deals Wednesday morning of last week, the plasma treatment, and it really worked wonders,” he said.

Saban received an IV of convalescent plasma, which is the good stuff in the blood of someone who recovered from COVID-19.

“We can get those antibodies out of your blood, your plasma, and that can be used on people who are eligible in a hospital setting so that they can make symptoms milder and hopefully recover quicker,” said Dr. David Hicks with JCHD.

Dr. Hicks says plasma has been used to treat people for decades, and they urge recovering COVID-19 survivors to continue donating plasma.

You can donate plasma the same as you donate blood at places like LifeSouth and the Red Cross.

