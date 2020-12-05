Noxubee County falls to Magee in 3A State Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After falling in last year’s state championship, Noxubee County was hoping for a different result this time around.

But Magee had different plans in mind. The Trojans outscored Noxubee County 21-6 in the second half to beat the Tigers 49-26 and claim this year’s MHSAA-3A State Championship.

Magee quarterback Chandler Pittman was responsible for five of the Trojan’s seven touchdowns in the matchup. Pittman, who is ranked as a three-star athlete, threw for 132 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The first was a back-and-forth battle between both teams. Noxubee County scored first on a 42-yard throw from quarterback Chrishard Rupert to receiver Antonio Fowler. The Tigers and Trojans traded touchdowns in the first half before Magee scored on a 3-yard run from Pittman to take a 28-20 halftime lead.

Magee added another touchdown in the first three minutes of the third quarter. On 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Pittman scrambled from sideline to sideline before connecting with Kyerston Tucker on a 1-yard pass to give the Trojans a 35-20 lead.

The Trojans would take advantage of a Noxubee County fumble on the next possession to score again and take a 42-20 lead.

Magee ended the day with a 49-26 victory over the Tigers and the Trojan’s first state title since 2000.

Noxubee County head coach Teddy Young said even though his team came up short, he is proud of the effort they put in this season to make it to the championship.

“They (the team) dedicated a lot to this program tonight and this season, and we just came up short,” Young said. “They sacrificed a lot for this season dealing with the virus and I’m still proud of them. They just came up a little short, but we still had a great season.”

The Tigers end their 2019 campaign with a 10-2 overall record with their only losses being to Magee and West Point, who will compete for the 5A state championship on Saturday.

