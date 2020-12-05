Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have seen blue skies and a few clouds passing through today. Right now we still have a few clouds in the sky, but they will be clearing out by morning. We aren’t seeing any rain now using the EMEPA live radar, but this will chance by tomorrow.

Temperatures are in the mid to lower 40′s now and by morning we will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. By 10 AM we will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s and the clouds will be building in. Through the afternoon we will see scattered showers moving through east Mississippi and east Alabama. By 3 PM the showers will be more widespread, and the rain will move eastward by the evening. Once you are going to bed tomorrow the clouds and rain will have moved out and we will be dry for the next few days. We won’t be seeing high amounts of rain from the showers, but you’ll still want to grab your rain jacket on the way out the door tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30′s by 6 Am tomorrow and we will warm into the 40′s by 8 AM, but we will be dry until the afternoon. We will reach the upper 50′s by the afternoon tomorrow and cool off quickly once the sunsets. This will be one of the few days we see rain though because we will be dry Monday through Thursday and the chance for showers comes back into the picture by Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will range from the upper 50′s to the mid 60′s by the weekend and overnight we will be in the lower 40′s to the lower 30′s for most of the week.

