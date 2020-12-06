2020 City of Meridian Christmas parade held downtown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit was in full swing Saturday night in Meridian, as the city’s annual Christmas parade rolled through downtown.

Many parade-goers stayed in their vehicles on 8th Street and many that were standing along the street wore masks. Mayor Percy Bland was at the front of the parade waving to residents in front of the Temple Theater. Todd Tilghman was right behind him as the Grand Marshall of this year’s event.

There weren’t as many floats this year due to COVID-19, but there were still quite a few good ones. There was even an appearance from Batman and the Justice League! And of course, at the end of the parade, Santa arrived with plenty of candy to toss to those watching.

We talked to one man before the event started and asked him how he felt about the parade continuing during the pandemic.

“I’m glad we’re out here. I wish there would be more floats this year, but I understand with COVID that taking precautions is necessary. We’re glad it’s still going on though. We brought the kids out to enjoy it,” said Ethan Shrewsbury. “This year has been a tough year, no matter what. And to be able to come outside and enjoy the parade, its something that’s special- it’s something that the kids will remember. It’s not just a gift, but it’s something that can enjoy, and then remember as time goes on.”

There were just over twenty floats this year, while during a normal year there are at least sixty.

