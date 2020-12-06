Advertisement

Balloons released in honor of COVID-19 victims and survivors

COVID-19 Balloon release held at Northside Church in Meridian
COVID-19 Balloon release held at Northside Church in Meridian(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local church rallied behind COVID-19 survivors on Sunday.

Northside Church held a balloon release to honor COVID-19 survivors and remember those who have lost the fight. Gospel music of hope was sung in the church’s parking lot.

Each church member held three balloons in their hand: a white balloon that represented those who lost the fight to the virus, pink for those currently fighting the battle and red for the survivors.

“It’s more important now to say we are together. You are not by yourself. We’re praying for you. The entire is standing together in solidarity. We’re praying together,” said Pastor Gary D. Houston. “We’re encouraging each other and sending a word of faith- a word of hope. A lifeline that says we know you are there. We may not be able to visit you in the hospital, but we’re sending prayers to you.”

Houston also said this kind of event is needed in the community.

