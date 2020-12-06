Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush

Advertisement

Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being struck by a vehicle.

The vigil took place on 33rd avenue between 19th and 20th street, where Rush was hit.

Family and friends gathered in honor of Rush. Candles were lit and balloons were released.

Rush’s family said the only thing they want is justice.

