Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 164,931 cases, 3,961 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 164,931.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 1,473 new cases and 12 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,961 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,366,833 as of November 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 128,746 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a car accident near a Panama City Beach mini-golf course.
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
A candlelight vigil was held in Meridian Friday in memory of Johnny Rush who died after being...
Candlelight vigil held for Johnny Rush
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Gov. Reeves: ‘It’s a constant battle to try to figure out what is the right thing to do’
Gov. Reeves: ‘It’s a constant battle to try to figure out what is the right thing to do’
Officials at the mall have been working hard to make the season as cheery as possible.
The Grinch made its way to Uptown Meridian Mall

Latest News

Miss. health officer predicts ‘additional 1K deaths’ before 2021
Search for missing boaters continues
Warren Co. officials search on land and water for two missing duck hunters
Rudolph Mall
Grinch, Rudolph at Mall
Mobile Spa
Mobile Spa