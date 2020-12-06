First Responders: LaDarius Spivey

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - LaDarius Spivey has touched the hearts of many in this community. We told the story two months ago, but the 10-year-old that wants to become a police officer is touching lives once again.

In addition to Spivey becoming a Marion police officer, he was recently sworn in by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“It’s just nice to be able brighten up an individual’s day. Especially when they battle adversity and those issues in life. It’s nice to be able to brighten their day,” Capt. Rodrick Hutchinson, MHP Troop H Commander said.

Spivey has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which is a disease that affects his bones. What it doesn’t affect is his will power. His passion for law enforcement runs very deep.

“It is very exciting for him because he has been saying for years that this is something he’s wanted to do,”

Just like he was when we first met Spivey, he is somewhat reserved, he’s I wouldn’t call him shy. He definitely knows what he wants and his goals are every bit attainable.

“He has a smile on his face and never complains,” Patricia Ickom said.

“Everything came together and it was a blessing. That’s what it was, a blessing,” Grandfather Johnny Ickom said.

Spivey sets an example for all. No matter what might be in your way, there’s always a way to push forward and achieve and Spivey will continue to do just that.

