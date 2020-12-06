Mobile spa available in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian now has its very own mobile spa where residents can get the spa experience on the go.

Natural Glow Esthetics is a new mobile business that has a built-in spa.

Owner Termicka Pack held an opening ceremony at Bonita Lake. The bus seats up to 6 people. Pack said they can host parties, bridal showers, and other events for people.

“This is a great opportunity to start this business. Many businesses were closed down during the pandemic. Being mobile, you’ll be able to do more. It’s private and not a big setting. It is very convenient for people,” said Termicka Pack, owner of Natural Glow Esthetics.

Pack said her next goal is to open a spa building in Meridian.

