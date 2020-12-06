Advertisement

Mobile spa available in Meridian

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian now has its very own mobile spa where residents can get the spa experience on the go.

Natural Glow Esthetics is a new mobile business that has a built-in spa.

Owner Termicka Pack held an opening ceremony at Bonita Lake. The bus seats up to 6 people. Pack said they can host parties, bridal showers, and other events for people.

“This is a great opportunity to start this business. Many businesses were closed down during the pandemic. Being mobile, you’ll be able to do more. It’s private and not a big setting. It is very convenient for people,” said Termicka Pack, owner of Natural Glow Esthetics.

Pack said her next goal is to open a spa building in Meridian.

https://msha.ke/naturalglowesthetics/#bio

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer was hurt in a crash in downtown Meridian
Meridian police officer hurt in crash
Two children are dead after a car accident near a Panama City Beach mini-golf course.
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 4, 2020
Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, has pleaded guilty to extorting money in exchange for not issuing a...
Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to extortion

Latest News

Rudolph Mall
Grinch, Rudolph at Mall
Mobile Spa
Mobile Spa
Holiday Ham Giveaway
Holiday Ham Giveaway
Meridian Christmas Parade
Meridian Christmas Parade