Sunny skies return to the forecast for most of the day tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had scattered showers come through all day today, but the rain has officially moved out and we are left with cloudy skies. Over downtown Meridian after the sun had set, we saw a little bit of light still coming through, but cloudy skies with a few gravity waves.

Using the EMEPA live radar we are finally clear of rain that came through starting in the morning and leaving by the evening. Temperatures are now in the mid to upper 40′s and we will be cooling into the upper 30′s by morning. We will be clear all day tomorrow with only a few clouds passing through. By lunch time we will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s and we will stay that way for the rest of the afternoon. When dinner time rolls around, we will be in the mid to upper 40′s which will be the case for most of the day tomorrow. However, we will be getting colder by Tuesday morning with temperatures below freezing.

We will be dry this week until Friday, but we will be above average for rain from December 10th through the 14th. By the 12th we will return to normal and see a little less rain. We have been above average for rainfall all year so we don’t need rain for the rest of the year, but we will be seeing a few rainy days and hopefully a few snow days.

Walking out the door tomorrow you are going to want a jacket as we see temperatures in the upper 30′s but you can put the rain gear up until Friday when a small chance for showers returns to the forecast. We will warm into the mid 40′s by the mid-morning and reach the 50′s by the afternoon with sunny skies above. Tomorrow night will be a different story though as the 30′s return and we will be below freezing on Tuesday morning.

We were about ten degrees cooler today than usual, and tomorrow will be very similar but it may feel a little warmer due to the sunshine. Temperatures will be in the lower 50′s tomorrow and we will climb into the upper 50′s by Tuesday and even the 60′s by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, we will be warm in the mid 60′s, but rain will return by Friday and stay in the forecast over the weekend. We will be cooler over night with temperatures ranging from the lower 30′s to the lower 50′s.

